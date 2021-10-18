Sanitary Sewer Repairs In Village Of Milford This Week

October 18, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Sanitary sewer work will be taking place this week in the Village of Milford as part of a larger street construction project.



The 2021 East Huron Street Project got underway earlier this month. Last week, the River Street intersection was re-opened to traffic upon completion of storm sewer work in the intersection.



This week, work will continue with sanitary sewer repairs. The Village advises that notices will be distributed to residents prior to the repairs beginning as there will be temporary limitations on water usage during the construction period. Following the completion of sanitary sewer work, the contractor will then begin the installation of a new water main.



Intermittent lane closures could occur as needed and all projected dates and timelines are all weather permitting.