Huron River Watershed Council To Host River Round-Up Event

April 16, 2019

Volunteers are needed to help collect insects and other creatures during an upcoming River Round-Up event later this month.



The Huron River Watershed Council says a small team of friends, family and other interesting volunteers will be collecting samples of bugs and other creatures that live in area streams. Officials say the insects tell them how healthy the river system is, where the healthier areas are, and where they need to focus their restoration efforts. Trained volunteer leaders will take volunteers to two stream sites where participants help search through stones, leaves and sediment to find the insects in their homes. Only trained volunteers go in the water but volunteers should dress to be in the field for a couple of hours. Volunteers will meet at the Huron River Watershed Council office at 1100 North Main Street in Ann Arbor and then carpool to two streams in Livingston, Oakland, Wayne and/or Washtenaw Counties.



The River Round-Up event will take place on Saturday, April 27th from 9am to 1pm or 10:30am to 2:30pm. Those interested are encouraged to register early to be assigned to a team, noting children are welcome to attend with an adult. A link to register and more information is provided. Photo: HRWC. (JM)