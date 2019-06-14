Flood Warning In Effect For Huron River

A flood warning has been issued for the Huron River in Hamburg Township.



The National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac Office issued the warning today, which is in effect until further notice. Minor flooding is being forecast. Flood stage is 6.5 feet and at last measurement, the Huron River was at 6.2 feet and rising. The Office says rain this week combined with high ground moisture is causing the rise and additional rainfall expected over the weekend could prolong the rise.



The river is forecast to rise above flood stage around midnight and crest around 6.6 feet on Saturday afternoon. (JM)