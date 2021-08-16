Huron River Flood Waters Inundate Homes Along Ore Lake

August 16, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Huron River in Hamburg Township, which is experiencing water levels not seen in at least ten years.



The National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac Office reports that after cresting at 8.05 feet on Monday, the river’s level was at 7.99 feet as of 4:15 Tuesday morning, still nearly 1.5 feet above flood stage, which is 6.5 feet. The Office is forecasting a gradual decline in the water level, although it is expected to remain above flood stage for at least another week. Meanwhile, many homes are surrounded and inundated with flood waters along the river and Ore Lake.



The last time the river was this high was on May 30th, 2011, when it crested at 7.65 feet. However, Cathy Davis, who lives along the lake on Branch Drive, says she hasn’t seen the water this high since 2004, when it crested at 8.13 feet. The current flooding ranks as the fourth-highest level the river has been measured at through the years. The all-time record was set on June 30th of 1968 when the Huron River crested at 8.46 feet.



Meanwhile, several thousand DTE customers in Livingston County remain without power as of Monday morning, with the largest outage area located in Green Oak Township in the area of Maltby and Rickett roads. The DTE Outage map indicates more than 1,500 customers in that area have been without power since the heavy storm moved across the area last Wednesday. No restoration time is available for that section. The remaining outages are scattered across the area, with restoration times ranging from sometime Monday afternoon to 11:30pm.





Top photo - Courtesy of Amber Schultz Bismack

Bottom photo - Courtesy of Cathy Davis