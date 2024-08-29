Flood Warning Issued For Huron River

August 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Following storms and heavy rains, a flooding warning has been issued for portions of the Huron River.



The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac MI has issued a Flood Warning for the Huron River in Hamburg Township, affecting Livingston County as well as the Milford and Ann Arbor areas.



Moderate flooding is forecast.



As of 8:15pm Wednesday, the river stage was 6.9-feet. The National Weather Service advises the river is expected to rise above flood stage and continue rising to a crest of 7.6 feet early Sunday morning.



Flood stage is 7-feet. As for impacts - at 7.5-feet - flooding of houses and yards increase considerably.



The flood warning is in effect until further notice.



The level can be monitored via the provided link.