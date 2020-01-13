Huron River At Flood Warning, Although Predictions Lowered

January 13, 2020

Following the weekend mix of rain, ice and snow, a flood warning remains in effect for the Huron River in the Hamburg Township area.



The National Weather Service says that while widespread rainfall of between two and three inches caused significant runoff into area rivers, some of the precipitation toward the end of the storm fell in a frozen state resulting in the lowering of flood crests. The Flood Prediction Forecast for the Huron River in Hamburg Township was originally expecting major flooding by this Thursday, but has since been revised down to moderate flooding, cresting at 7.1 feet on Thursday and then beginning to recede on Saturday. The river is at 6.72 feet as of 10:15 Monday morning, which is just above the 6.5 foot flood stage.



At that stage, water has begun to flood yards of homes along the Huron River and Ore Lake with those boat docks still in the water beginning to become submerged. At 7 feet, water begins to reach foundations and crawl spaces of many homes along the river and lake. The last time the river got this high was in February of 2018 when it reached 7.28 feet.(JK)