Huron River Expected To Crest Today

January 16, 2020

Flooding along the Huron River in Hamburg Township should reach its peak level today



The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for the river and Ore Lake area with estimates that the river would crest at 7.4 feet, the point at which water begins to reach foundations and crawl spaces of many homes. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the township noted that water from the ponds next to Merrill Road had filled in the roadway and the trail, closing the Trail at Merrill Road.



As of this morning, the river is at 7.35 feet. The crest will remain until this evening, at which point it is expected to begin receding. The last time the river got this high was in February of 2018 when it reached 7.28 feet. (JK)



Picture courtesy of WLNS.