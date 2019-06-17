Huron River Expected To Crest This Afternoon

June 17, 2019

The Huron River in Hamburg Township remains under a Flood Warning, with the river expected to crest about half a foot above flood stage later today.



The river, which has been steadily rising since Friday morning, is predicted to reach 7.1 feet this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. It should begin falling slowly through the week and go below flood stage by Saturday the 22nd.



Flood stage is 6.5 feet, which was reached and exceeded on Saturday. At that stage, water begins to flood the yards of homes, as well as submerge boat docks, along the Huron River and Ore Lake. At 7 feet, water begins to reach foundations and crawl spaces of many homes. The last time the river was at this height in May of last year, when it crested at 7.58 feet. The all-time record is 8.5 feet from 1968.