Huron River Expected To Crest Later Today

September 27, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Huron River in Hamburg Township, which is over flood stage for the second time in two months.



The National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac Office reports that as of 3:15 Monday morning the river’s level was at 7.44 feet, nearly a foot above flood stage, which is 6.5 feet.



The Office is forecasting the river will crest at 7.5 feet this morning, before beginning to decline later this evening. The last time the river was this high was in mid-August when it crested at 8.05 feet, which ranked that incident as the fourth-highest level the river has been measured at through the years.



The all-time record was set on June 30th of 1968 when the Huron River crested at 8.46 feet. Since February of 2018, the river has crested above the seven-foot stage seven times.