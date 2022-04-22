Huron River Drive Re-Opens

April 22, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A busy roadway and commuter route on the border of Dexter and Webster Townships has re-opened.



Huron River Drive between Mast Road and North Territorial Road re-opened on Thursday. The Washtenaw County Road Commission had closed the road earlier this year due to deterioration.



The Commission advises there are plans to resurface that section of road during the 2023 construction season, thanks to a county-wide road millage voters approved in 2020.