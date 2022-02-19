Extensive Pothole Patching Starts Monday On Huron River Drive

February 19, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Many have likely noticed big potholes starting to pop up and a road closure is needed to address them along a stretch of road on the border of Dexter and Webster Townships.



Starting Monday, a road closure will be in effect on Huron River Drive between Mast Road and North Territorial Road for extensive pothole patching.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission says access will be maintained for residents who live or work within the closure area. All other traffic must follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.



The Road Commission advises that the closure is expected to last approximately 10 days to allow the road to dry and for extensive pothole patching to occur. However, the timeline is tentative and subject to change depending on weather conditions.