Huron River Drive Closed For Resurfacing Project

November 1, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road resurfacing project will be underway for the next couple of weeks in the Dexter area.



Huron River Drive is closed between Brass Creek Drive and North Territorial Road in Dexter and Webster Townships for resurfacing.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that road improvements are expected to take approximately two weeks. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



A detour map is available in the provided link.