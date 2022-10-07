Daytime Road Closures On Huron River Drive

October 7, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local motorists and commuters can expect to encounter some daytime road closures for roughly the next week in the Dexter area.



Starting today, Huron River Drive will be closed between Brass Creek Drive and North Territorial Road, on the border of Dexter Township and Webster Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises the road will be closed during daytime hours to conduct forestry work ahead of a road resurfacing project planned later this fall. The road will reopen at the end of each day and remain open until work resumes the following morning.



The forestry work is expected to take approximately one week to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions and crew availability.



Access will be maintained for residents and property owners who live or work within the work zone.