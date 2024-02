Huron River Drive Re-Opened In Dexter & Webster Townships

February 20, 2024

Culvert replacement work has been completed ahead of schedule in Dexter and Webster Townships.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises it re-opened Huron River Drive between North Territorial Road and Chamberlin Road.



Work took place yesterday. It was originally projected to last around three days.