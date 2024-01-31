Huron River Clean Up Planned in South Lyon

January 31, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Even as snow covers the ground, thoughts of spring cleaning are in the air in South Lyon. Plans are underway for the 20th annual Earth Day creek clean-up in South Lyon. The community service project will help allow the free flow of storm water within the city of South Lyon, Lyon Township, and Green Oak Township...all located within the Huron River Watershed.



Volunteers will gather at the Seamless Tube and Pipe Company Truck parking lot at 400 McMunn Street on Sunday April 21st for the roughly four hour event. The public is invited to participate by bringing rakes, shovels, trailers and pick-up trucks. It is strongly encouraged to wear a bright long sleeve shirt, long pants, rubber boots and gloves. Safety vests and sanitation will be provided.



Lunch will also be provided at noon by Toarmina's Pizza.



Sponsored by: South Lyon Area Boy Scouts Troop 228, and Cub Scout Pack 38 - Originators of Event. City of South Lyon Department of Public Works’ Storm Water Management Planning Program, City of South Lyon Water Department Wellhead Protection Program, Michigan Seamless Tube and Pipe Company, Martin’s Hardware, and Toarmina’s Pizza South Lyon.



Sponsorships are available and needed. Please contact Suzan Martin at suzan_mccallum@hotmail.com or call 248-437-4942 for more information.



We need help to make this 20th year the best event ever!