Chain Of Lakes Update Meeting Next Week

September 15, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An upcoming meeting will update residents on improvement efforts happening on the Huron River Chain of Lakes.



The Huron River Chain of Lakes consists of nine lakes in southern Livingston County and Washtenaw County. Those lakes are Big Portage, Little Portage, Baseline, Zukey, Strawberry, Whitewood, Gallagher, Ore, and Tamarack Lake.



The Fall 2021 Update & Educational Meeting has been scheduled for next Thursday, September 23rd, at the Hamburg Township Hall. The event will run from 7 pm to 9pm. Washtenaw County and Progressive AE will be in the house to discuss aquatic invasive species, herbicide treatment, maintaining biodiversity, and recreational enjoyment within the ongoing Chain of Lakes Improvement Project.



Residents can take part in the meeting either in person or over Zoom. Those attending the event in person will be required to wear a mask, and masks will be available.



Join the Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3iCiBRe



Fill out the interest survey at https://bit.ly/36N4t1O