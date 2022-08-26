Metroparks Host Nocturnal Wildlife Weekend Programs

Registration is still open for nocturnal wildlife programs on bats, owls, and other nighttime animals at a local Metropark.



Huron-Clinton Metroparks is hosting Nocturnal Wildlife programs for all ages at Huron Meadows Metropark this weekend. Attendees can learn about the wildlife that make their presence known at night, how to spot them and what sounds to listen for.



An After Dark Series on bats allows attendees to explore the nighttime world, dispel myths, and learn the importance of Michigan’s native bats in the ecosystem.



Another After Dark Series is focused on owls. That program educates about common owls of the area and how they live – followed by an evening stroll along nature trails to call owls in the park.



A Nocturnal Wildlife program helps people learn about adaptations of nocturnal animals. It features a short walk to explore tips and tricks that will help them spot creatures if they’re out and about at night.



A Toddler Outdoor Play: Animals of the Night program is also planned Saturday morning.



Full program details, including ages, prices and registration are available in the attached release and flyer.