Free Entry to Huron-Clinton Metroparks On Veterans Day

November 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





In honor of Veterans Day, free entry is being offered to Huron-Clinton Metroparks.



The free entry is for everyone at all 13 Metroparks on Monday.



Officials encourage visitors to bring their family, friends, and gratitude and “honor those who’ve served by enjoying the beauty they protect”.



The free entry only applies to a daily pass on Monday, November 11th.



2025 Annual Passes are already on sale, and being offered at a discounted rate. Passes that are purchased now can be enjoyed for the rest of 2024.



Passes can be purchased online, or at any toll booths or park offices.