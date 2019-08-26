Huron-Clinton Metroparks Launch Public Input Survey

August 26, 2019

Livingston County residents are being asked to provide input on recreational programming within Huron-Clinton Metroparks.



The Metroparks are creating a Recreation Programming Plan as an addendum to the 2018-2022 Community Recreation Plan. The park system is seeking public input on the types of programs that are most important to individuals as both a visitor and participant. Officials say opinions are important and will be used to shape future plans for programming and events within the parks. The survey asks what type of camping experience is preferred, and states the Metroparks are currently reviewing camping amenities available in Southeast Michigan, including recommendations for changes and improvements to camping activities within the Metroparks.



After input is received, the draft plan will be posted on the Metroparks website in November with an additional public comment period. The Board of Commissioners will host a public hearing at their December 12th meeting and community members are invited to participate in those opportunities for comment as well. The link to the survey is provided. (JM)