Huron-Clinton Metroparks Announce Changes To Summer Operations

May 15, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Huron-Clinton Metroparks are ramping up for the summer season although there will be some changes and disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Officials say with warm weather just around the corner, now’s the time to think about getting ready to enjoy everything summer has to offer and the Metroparks team is working hard to make sure there will be plenty of recreational options. Director Amy McMillan says they’re already making adjustments to the summer schedule and policies, noting the changes are necessary to help everyone stay safe and healthy while providing the broadest possible access to Metroparks facilities. Starting this Friday, the Metroparks will resume normal tolling operations and will begin collecting admission seven days a week. The Metroparks have been offering free pass days during the public health crisis. McMillan says park admission fees are an important source of revenue for the parks that help maintain properties, provide programming and keep them operational all year long.



There are some other changes being made this summer. To avoid overcrowding, staff will be monitoring parking lot capacities and parks will be limiting attendance to 60% of normal parking capacity. Access to lakes and rivers will remain open and people can use watercraft normally permitted such as canoes, kayaks, motorboats and sailboats but boat rental areas will remain closed at this time. Pools and splash pads are planned to open later this summer and bathrooms in the parks are being slowly reopened. More information about the changes can be found in the attached release.