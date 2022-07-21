Metroparks Seek Social Media Ambassadors For New Program

July 21, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others across Southeast Michigan are being encouraged to apply for a new social media ambassador program.



The Huron-Clinton Metroparks are searching for social media savvy members within their five-county region to join a new team of social media ambassadors. That includes Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties. Ambassadors will be creating and sharing social media content with their followers and fans and will receive exclusive benefits in return.



Officials say they’re searching for both people who consider themselves to be established influencers as well as those who might still be figuring it out but have the potential to reach into the social feeds of community members.



Chief of Marketing and Communication Danielle Mauter says the Metroparks welcome a wide range of visitors every year and it’s nearly impossible for them to reach everyone in the region and show them how great time spent in the parks can be – which is where social media ambassadors come in.



Mauter says they recognize that social media influencers of all types have an extraordinary power to connect with people on a personal level and provide honest and human content. She says that’s why they’re looking for community members who have a social following of audiences that can often be difficult to reach – like teens, millennials and cord cutters – or that have a following related to a particular niche activity or group of people – like birders, fishermen, adventure hikers, bikers and more - to give content a more authentic experience.



The Metroparks have put together an application process for interested members to apply, which is open to everyone age 14 and older.



As part of a pilot program, Metroparks Ambassadors will be asked to create and share at least one post about the Metroparks per month according to a provided content schedule and providing the Metroparks with regular feedback about the program. The Metroparks is primarily looking for individuals with profiles on TikTok and/or Instagram.



Applications are open to Metroparks lovers, first-time visitors and everyone in-between. Those chosen to be a part of the Metroparks Ambassadors team will receive a free 2022 Annual Vehicle Pass, which provides access to all 13 Metroparks for the remainder of the year. They will also receive limited free entry into Metroparks facilities and programs.



Other perks include an exclusive monthly ambassador newsletter featuring tips for exploring and sharing all the Metroparks have to offer and a welcome package that includes park brochures, maps and Metroparks swag.



All interested community members who meet the age requirement and have a social media following are welcome to apply. Applications are now open and will close at 11:59pm on August 7th.



Officials say only a select few who apply will be chosen for the new pilot program.



Information is available in the provided link and attached press release.