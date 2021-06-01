Huron-Clinton Metroparks Expanding Recycling Program

June 1, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Grant funding will help expand recycling efforts in the Huron-Clinton Metroparks.



As grant recipients of the Recycling and Organics Infrastructure Grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Metroparks will now have recycling bins and necessary signage to encourage park patrons to recycle plastic bottles while at the parks.



The $48,816 in grant funding will allow the Metroparks to purchase 540 recycle bins to be placed in all 13 Metroparks. That will result in 32,400 gallons of additional capacity for recycling of plastic bottles. The recycling bins arrived in the parks just in time for the recent Memorial Day Weekend.



Huron-Clinton Metroparks Director Amy McMillan said it’s projects like this that make a difference in the environment - not just from the perspective of recycling but also education. She added that ensuring clean, healthy, sustainable greenspaces for all to enjoy is a top priority. As part of the grant, the Metroparks will build awareness about recycling and the Recycle MI program. That’s in addition to working with their other partners like the Huron River Watershed Council and the Clinton River Watershed Council to expand the footprint of recycling.



The Metroparks is said to be focused on reducing their carbon footprint and being stewards for the environment. As part of those efforts, a Sustainability Action Plan was developed in 2018. The project supports those efforts and allows the Metroparks to expand public education around recycling by encouraging visitors to become stewards as well.



A link to the plan is provided.