Metroparks Propose Amendments To Community Recreation Plan

December 30, 2019

Amendments are being proposed to the Huron-Clinton Metroparks’ Community Recreation Plan.



The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendment to its Community Recreation Plan on Thursday, January 9th, 2020. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive input and comments on proposed amendments to the current Community Recreation Plan, which include the addition of a Recreational Programming Plan. The Metroparks’ Community Recreation Plan is being amended to address improvements in the way future recreational programming is developed, executed and evaluated. The upcoming public hearing will be part of the scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting at the Administrative Office, 13000 High Ridge Drive in Brighton. A copy of the proposed Amended Community Recreation Plan is available online. For those who prefer to view the plan in person, printed copies will be available for a two-week public review period at locations across Metroparks communities. Locally, the plan can be viewed at the Dexter District Library, the Hamburg Township Library, the Hudson Mills Metropark Office on North Territorial Road in Dexter, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Administrative Offices in Brighton and at the Kensington Metropark Nature Center.



Input and comments will be accepted via email to nina.kelly@metroparks.com. Details can be found through the provided link. A copy of the plan is also attached. (JM)