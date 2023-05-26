Huron-Clinton Metroparks Ready For Busy Summer Season

May 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Huron-Clinton Metroparks are gearing up for a busy summer season – the beginning of which is traditionally marked by the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.



Chief of Marketing and Communications Danielle Mauter tells WHMI they’re ramping up for a summer of fun and have scheduled and planned a set of new programs and events across all of the parks. She reminds that getting outside, outdoors, and active is a great way to improve physical and mental health.



Mauter says for the Metroparks, Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the start of summer as it’s when the beaches and many of their pools and splash pads open up. She says their staff is ready to welcome visitors – adding the weather is looking favorable for the holiday weekend and there will be plenty to do across all of the parks.



Mauter added that every year they focus on various improvements along trails or at various facilities. She says they seek grants and additional sources of funding to complete additional projects, bring new facilities to the parks, and make improvements to accessibility



As summer also coincides with construction season, visitors will notice some projects at different parks.



Mauter advises that anyone planning on a visit to check the Metroparks website before heading out in case of any unexpected closures or capacity issues. There is a closures page at the top of the website and a yellow alert bar.



Additionally, visitors should be prepared and pay attention as there could be some traffic slowdowns around Kensington due to all of the work being done on I-96. Mauter says they ask that people have patience coming into the park as they could experience some delays.