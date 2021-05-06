Huron-Clinton Metroparks Joins Michigan Activity Pass Program

May 6, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local library patrons have a new opportunity to check out the Huron-Clinton Metroparks.



The 13 Metroparks are the newest destinations in the Michigan Activity Pass (MAP) program, which offers public library cardholders across the state the chance to access the outdoor recreational spaces and opportunities for free. The MAP program provides free or discounted admission to more than 450 locations, including historic sites, cultural attractions, state parks, and campgrounds.



With the Metroparks’ participation, patrons can check out a daily vehicle park pass to visit their preferred location, much like they would check out a book from their local library.



Metroparks Director Amy McMillan says public libraries play an important role in communities and they’re thrilled to join the MAP program and launch this new partnership with the Michigan Library Network. She said the goal is to help ensure more Michiganders can experience all of the different sites and attractions the park system has to offer. McMillan added that participation in the MAP program is one of many efforts that the Metroparks is making to help remove barriers to access and bolster equitable outdoor recreation opportunities for all.



Visitors can search destinations by category or zip code, including how far they are willing to travel. Once they select a choice, they can secure a free pass for mobile use or to print off and present at the designated Metroparks entrance attendant within one week.



To learn more about the Michigan Activity Pass program, including a complete list of supported venues and participating libraries, visit the provided link. More information is also available in the attached press release.