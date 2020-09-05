Metroparks Ready For Labor Day Holiday Weekend

September 5, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Labor Day holiday weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and Livingston County residents are being encouraged to get out of the house and spend some time in the great outdoors at area Metroparks.



All 13 Huron-Clinton Metroparks are open, including beaches, splash pads and pools. Director Amy McMillan says they’re ready for what’s expected to be a beautiful holiday weekend. McMillan says they’re continuing to monitor capacities in the parks and will put temporary park closures in place if needed so visitors are encouraged to check their website for closures before heading out.



Park staff encourages visitors to continue practicing social distancing and wear masks in bathrooms and all indoor locations. The Metroparks began monitoring park capacities earlier this summer to support social distancing and are continuing to limit capacities to 60%. When that capacity is exceeded, a temporary closure is put in place until some visitors leave, at which point the park or area is reopened.





The following attractions are open throughout the parks:



• All beaches are open at Kensington, Stony Creek and Lake St. Clair Metroparks



• Pools are open at Lake St. Clair and Willow Metroparks



• Splash pads are open at Indian Springs, Kensington and Lake St. Clair Metroparks



• Trails are open for hiking, biking, walking, running and roller blading in all parks



• Boat launches are open



• Boat Rental is open at Kensington, Stony Creek, Lake St. Clair and Willow Metroparks



• Marinas are open (though may be full)



• Farm Centers are open at Kensington and Wolcott Mill Metroparks (but the nature centers are closed)



• Seven regulation golf courses are open throughout the Metroparks.