Metroparks Add Bonus, Benefits For Seasonal & Part-Time Positions

May 3, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With the arrival of warmer weather, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks are again looking to tap local talent to fill various positions.



Officials say workers across the country are continuing to navigate the ripple effects of the pandemic and job vacancies can be found in every corner of the country and region while organizations struggle to fill open spots.



During the ongoing pandemic, they say visitors have continued to flock to parks and outdoor spaces seeking recreational opportunities and the accompanying health and wellness benefits.



The Metroparks feature 13 properties in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.



Officials are looking to fill out their summer teams and there are various opportunities for professionals, students and retirees to work flexible hours while earning wages, benefits and perks. This year, the Metroparks have also added a package of additional benefits for seasonal and part-time staff to be more competitive in the job market.



More information is available in the provided link.