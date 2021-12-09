Huron-Clinton Metroparks Hosting Ski Equipment Sale

December 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and families looking to perhaps get active this winter or pick up some holiday gifts have an opportunity to purchase ski equipment on the cheap.



Huron-Clinton Metroparks have cleaned out equipment that is no longer needed – meaning the public can get deals on used and vintage equipment for various skiing adventures. Pairs of boots, skis, and sets of poles are priced at $10 each, with a variety of kid and adult sizes available.



The sale begins this Saturday at Hudson Mills Metropark off North Territorial Road and will run from 9am to 3pm daily, until the equipment is gone.



Officials say interested individuals can contact the Hudson Mills Metropark Office at 734-426-8211 to see what equipment is available and make purchases over the phone. People can also shop in person at the Hudson Mills Metropark Activity Center.



All ski equipment will be sold as-is and there will be no holds or refunds. Purchases made over the phone must be picked up within three days of purchase.