Huron-Clinton Metroparks Hosts 2023 Surplus Auction

November 9, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.om



It’s the time of year when the Huron-Clinton Metroparks need to clear out their barns and warehouses of equipment that is no longer needed… giving you the opportunity to pick up some great deals.



The 2023 Surplus Auction will feature a variety of vehicles and equipment. This year it is hosted online, allowing you to bid from the comfort of your own home.



A press release from the Metroparks asks that you review the important things you need to know before bidding.



Items can be viewed Friday and Saturday November 17th and 18th at the Kensington Metropark Service Area, located at 2240 West Buno Road next to the park office.



Bidding is live starting at at 4:00 pm November 9th and will soft-close on November 18th at 4:00 pm.



If items have active bidding they will remain active after 4pm until the item bidding window closes.



Bidders will be required to use a credit card to bid online, but payment can be made by card, check, or cash at the time of pick up.



Perusing the online auction page, you’ll find John Deere and Toro mowers, golf carts, tractors, GMC, Ford, and Chevy trucks, a Bobcat skid-loader, and other equipment.



For more information, visit the provided links.