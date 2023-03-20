Huron-Clinton Metroparks Hiring for 2023 Golf Season

March 20, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



As the Huron-Clinton Metroparks prepares to open their golf courses for the spring season, they have announced a big list of job openings and volunteer opportunities.



There are multiple positions now open at each of their 7 regulation courses including cart attendants, food service attendants, course starters, and maintenance workers.



A summer bonus is available of up to $1200 for employees with the opportunity for hourly pay increases depending on the number of hours worked during certain pay periods during the season.



Volunteer opportunities are also available with a commitment of one shift per week. Candidates are asked to have prior knowledge of the game and may be asked to maintain golfers’ pace of play, fill divots, repair ball marks, and move tee markers. Golf volunteers also have the perk of free golf.



Part-time and seasonal jobs are available at Hudson Mills Metropark in Dexter, Huron Meadows and Kensington Metroparks in Brighton, and Indian Springs Metropark in White Lake. There are also a variety of job openings at the Brighton Administrative Office.



