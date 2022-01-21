Huron-Clinton Metroparks Hiring

January 21, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Huron-Clinton Metroparks are looking to tap local talent to fill various positions.



There’s said to be a diverse array of job opportunities across the Metroparks' 13 properties in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.



Officials say workers across the country are continuing to navigate the ripple effects of the pandemic with many choosing to resign from high-demand, high-stress jobs - including those leaving mid-career positions and boomers taking early retirements. During the on-going pandemic, they say visitors have continued to flock to parks and outdoor spaces seeking recreational opportunities and the accompanying health and wellness benefits.



Officials say jobs with the Metroparks offer a unique opportunity for professionals, students and retirees to work flexible hours while earning good wages, benefits and perks. There’s said to be a diverse array of more than 25 full and part-time, year-round job positions currently open, with more being posted regularly. New entry-level and year-round positions are continually being added, with seasonal spring and summer positions to be posted beginning in February. Seasonal employees also receive an end-of-summer bonus based on the number of hours worked throughout the summer.



