Free Admission To Huron-Clinton Metroparks

November 19, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others will have free entry to the Huron-Clinton Metroparks amid new statewide restrictions following an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.



As everyone continues to face uncertain times, officials say the Metroparks are committed to staying a place people can count on to connect with nature, enjoy the fresh air, learn something new, exercise and more – all with plenty of space to practice social distancing. To continue to provide space and opportunities for communities to enjoy recreation and outdoor exploration, free entry is being offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays each week from now through December 8th. Free entry is being offered into all 13 parks, totaling over 25,000 acres to explore in Southeast Michigan.



Regular admission prices will apply on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Toll booths will remain staffed all days to answer questions or provide directions. All COVID-19 precautions and requirements remain in place.