Huron-Clinton Metroparks Offer Free Admission

August 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Huron-Clinton Metroparks are making it easier for Livingston County residents and others to spend some time outdoors as summer comes to a close.



The Metroparks have partnered with DTE Energy and are offering free admission to all 13 parks - which includes Kensington, Huron Meadows and Hudson Mills in the local area. Visitors can receive free daily vehicle passes every weekend through Labor Day and no registration is required.



The Metroparks encompass 25,000 acres across Southeast Michigan, all of which officials say provide access to nature, diverse outdoor recreational opportunities and educational resources. Among some highlights include a new accessible playground at Kensington's Maple Beach and Movies in the Parks at dusk featuring different family films at Kensington and Hudson Mills Metroparks.



More information is available through the link.