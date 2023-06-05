Family Campouts At Hudson Mills & Kensington Metroparks

June 5, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Huron-Clinton Metroparks is hosting campouts at local parks this weekend and next that offer area families opportunities to get outside and make new memories while enjoying the nostalgia of camping.



A night of rustic family camping, tents only, is planned at Hudson Mills Metropark this Saturday and Sunday. The activity center area will be turned into a family camp-out experience, with a limited number of reservable sites with communal firepits.



Registration includes a staff led fishing program, tie dye t-shirt program, an evening movie, The Croods-A New Age, star gazing, vouchers for disc golf, s’mores, and yard games. The event also coincides with Michigan’s free fishing weekend so campers should remember to bring their fishing poles.



At Kensington Metropark from June 16th through the 18th, a special rustic camping experience is available for families for one weekend with special family-friendly activities planned. Some include an evening guided wildlife walk, fire-making basics, a family concert on Saturday evening, and kayak and canoe opportunities.



Spots are limited. Registration information is available in the provided link.