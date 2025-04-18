Earth Day Events At Huron-Clinton Metroparks

April 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As Earth Day approaches, Huron-Clinton Metroparks is inviting everyone in the community to get involved in making a positive impact on the environment.



This year, the Metroparks are encouraging visitors to roll up their sleeves, grab a pair of gloves, and join an Earth Day Cleanup in a shared commitment to sustainability, but they remind that there are other ways to support and improve the environment all year long.



From cleaning up rivers to shorelines to removing invasive species, there’s something for everyone to get involved in. A release states “By participating in a cleanup, you're not just helping to pick up trash — you're taking a step toward creating a better experience for park visitors, cleaner waterways and a better habitat for wildlife that call the parks home”.



Five event opportunities are being highlighted for visitors to get involved in a cleanup, but the Metroparks also highlight initiatives being taken to support its Climate Action Plan and mitigate the effects of climate change. Those include adding single stream recycling to all parks this year, expanding “Let it Grow” zones and converting previously gas-powered equipment and golf carts to electric when it’s time to replace them.



Locally on Saturday, a Natural Resources Workday is planned at Kensington Metropark from 10am to noon. People are encouraged to get outside and can work with Natural Resources crew to remove invasive species like garlic mustard from a forest ecosystem.



Whether participating in an Earth Day clean-up or adopting other sustainable habits, the Metroparks say every action counts and they’re “dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of Southeast Michigan for future generations”.



A full list of events and details is provided in the attached release.