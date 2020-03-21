Huron-Clinton Metroparks Open During COVID-19 Outbreak

With social distancing still a reality for Livingston County residents, officials say it doesn’t mean people have to lock themselves inside for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.



Huron-Clinton Metroparks are reminding people that there are opportunities for social distancing in nature and it’s a good time for anyone bored or cooped up to get outdoors. Visitors can walk, bike or hike a variety of trails, paddle lakes and rivers depending on comfort levels, have lunch at a picnic area or just relax as spring returns. Another means of social distancing is just taking a drive through the Metroparks, as spring flowers will be blooming soon and the next few weeks will see green come back. Admission to the Metroparks is free Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through April 2nd. Currently, all programming is canceled and interpretive centers are temporarily closed but all of the Metroparks remain open. In the local areas, residents can enjoy Dexter-Huron, Hudson Mills, Huron-Meadows and Kensington Metroparks.



Chief of Marketing and Communications Danielle Mauter tells WHMI so far experts all agree it is ok to be outside while social distancing. She says it’s also good for mental and physical health and a great way to cure whatever boredom someone might be experiencing currently. Mauter says they do ask that visitors keep their distance from others for safety, adding they’re also paying close attention to the recommended precautions coming out so if changes are made, they’ll update the community.



Meanwhile for parents that are looking to keep young students’ minds engaged, the Metroparks are launching a new video series featuring interpretive staff with stories covering everything Metroparks-related from science to art and nature to history. Some will give young viewers a chance to follow along with hands-on lessons and each week will feature more new content. Additionally, educational resources that will include instructions for at-home activities that support grade level specific educational topics will be offered. The Metroparks have also added webpage with various resources to use while still abiding by currently recommended precautions. Downloadable scavenger hunts that can be completed either from a vehicle or from a trail are also available via the provided link.