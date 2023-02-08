Metroparks Seek Input On Climate Action Plan

Livingston County residents are being encouraged to provide input on a Climate Action Plan being developed by Huron Clinton Metroparks.



Part of the Metroparks new strategic plan is to create a Climate Action Plan or CAP by the end of 2023. Officials say gathering feedback and input from visitors is an important part of building that plan. While some have already participated in an in-person focus group, a digital survey was launched to collect additional input.



Area residents are encouraged to complete the online survey and share their experiences in the Metroparks and recreation settings in southeast Michigan, as well as what impacts they’ve seen from climate change.



Officials say the input gathered will help the Metroparks develop priorities and action items within its Climate Action Plan to guide future operations.



The deadline to submit survey responses is this Friday. A link to the survey is provided.