Huron-Clinton Metroparks Marks Earth Day & Highlights Climate Action Plan

April 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Huron-Clinton Metroparks continues to advance its Climate Action Plan - remaining on track to meet what it says are ambitious goals in 2026.



As Southeast Michigan faces increasingly unpredictable weather, the Metroparks assert being committed to creating a cleaner, safer Michigan by strengthening stormwater management, expanding tree planting and natural area restoration while deepening community engagement through volunteer and educational programs.



CEO Amy McMillan says “The Climate Action plan is guiding how we invest in natural infrastructure and education to deliver real, measurable benefits to the environment, economy and our communities. Earth Day is a reminder of the tremendous progress we’ve made on our Climate Action Plan in just a few short years, completing nearly half of our goals to sustain and strengthen our parks, our region and the people who live here. There is still a lot to do and we’re committed to leading the way toward lasting change for future generations.”



The Climate Action Plan is said to deliver both environmental and economic benefits. The Plan is the Metroparks formal plan for working toward a climate-positive future.



According to the 2025 Annual Report, since launching the plan in October 2023, the Metroparks are nearly halfway complete with 130+ goals in climate education and engagement, preservation and conservation of natural resources, water quality, transportation and waste management, composting and recycling. Recent accomplishments include:



-Planting 3,336 trees



-Reducing mowed turf by 75 acres (to convert to grow zones)



-Expanding natural areas by 191 acres



-Storing over 1.8 million tons of CO₂e in the park system’s 21,000+ acres of forests, wetlands and grasslands



-Stormwater programs collected more than 62,500 gallons of rainwater



-Five of seven golf cart fleets were converted to electric carts





The Metroparks also launched a pilot solar energy project at the Paddle Shack at Stony Creek Metropark, converting a facility that previously relied on generator power to solar energy. The project is helping evaluate how renewable energy can be expanded across the park system and has become a model for future sustainability efforts. The project received a 2025 Innovative Park Resources Award from mParks, highlighting its role as a standout example of practical, on-the-ground innovation in park operations.



“Every decision we make from restoring natural ecosystems to planting trees strengthens the world around us and provides safe, accessible green spaces everyone can use,” said Katie Carlisle, chief of natural resources and regulatory compliance at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. “These efforts directly benefit communities across the region and help ensure that the parks continue to provide lasting value for future generations.”



Metroparks’ ongoing work protects regional watersheds and the Great Lakes while generating compounding environmental benefits. Third party studies prior to the implementation of the Climate Action Plan showed the Metroparks reduces air pollution control costs by $2.25 million annually and provides more than $30 million in stormwater infiltration value. These efforts highlight the tangible impact of long-term environmental investment for communities – cleaner air, safer water, lower costs and more opportunities for families to connect with and care for the outdoors.





Driving Environmental Education Across the Region



The Metroparks has completed over 83% of its climate education and engagement portion of the Climate Action Plan. This includes providing climate training and education opportunities for Metroparks staff and school teachers within the region, integrating climate change concepts into Metroparks programming and expanding hands-on science learning opportunities for local students. Another key component of the plan is ongoing public education, making climate and environmental topics easy and fun for people to understand through blogs and engaging social media posts.



In 2025, science education efforts reached more than 54,000 students in Southeast Michigan through field trips and classroom-based programming. This year, those opportunities will expand to the new Metroparks Water Garden at the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park in the heart of Detroit, where students will learn about water quality, conduct testing and explore how natural infrastructure helps protect ecosystems. Programming also includes accredited professional development to make it easier for teachers to incorporate current data and science of climate change and its impacts into classroom instruction.



As a regional park system designed to bring the benefits of parks and recreation to all people, the Metroparks is dedicated to creating healthy environments that support healthy lives. The Metroparks serve as a vital public health resource by providing access to trails, lakes, nature centers and year-round programs that promote physical activity, mental wellness and connection with others. The Metroparks offer opportunities for residents to actively contribute to a healthy environment through volunteer activities such as invasive species pulls, habitat restoration projects and Earth Day cleanups at Stony Creek Metropark, Lake Erie Metroparks, Wolcott Mill (in collaboration with the Clinton River Watershed Council,) Lake St. Clair Metropark and Oakwoods Metropark.



Links to the Climate Action Plan and more information are provided.