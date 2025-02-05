Huron-Clinton Metroparks Celebrating 85 Years

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Huron-Clinton Metroparks is celebrating 85 years of serving Southeast Michigan and providing great spaces.



The mission of the Metroparks is to bring the benefits of parks and recreation to the people of southeast Michigan. Core values include access, commitment, diversity, equity, leadership, and stewardship.



The vision is described as “To be a unifying force — and indispensable resource — in southeast Michigan: One Region. One Metroparks. Endless Experiences.”





Metroparks Director Amy McMillan recently issued the following:



“As we step into the new year, there's a sense of fresh energy and boundless possibilities ahead. It's a time to look forward with hope, knowing that each new day brings the chance to discover, grow, and create even more unforgettable moments. The future is full of opportunities to connect, explore, and make memories that will last a lifetime. As we enter 2025, we are celebrating 85 years of serving southeast Michigan. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to you and all our partners for being a vital part of the Metroparks community. Your support has helped us build a place where nature, community and shared experiences come together to enrich our lives. Here's to a new year filled with new adventures, deeper connections and countless moments that inspire us all.”



More information on the Metroparks Strategic Plan is available in the provided link.