Huron 100 Ultra-Marathon Coming To Local Area In June

April 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new ultra-marathon is coming to Southeast Michigan and will encompass the local area.



The Huron 100 is a 100-mile, point-to-point trail race through the Waterloo-Pinckney area and Huron River Watershed on June 8th and 9th. The course features nine different parks throughout the region. It starts in the Waterloo State Recreation area at Portage Lake and ends in Proud Lake at the Huron River. The race traverses several trail systems throughout DNR lands as well as Metroparks, dirt roads, and some paved roads.



There is also a 50-mile option as part of the race titled the Waterloo-Pinckney 50 or WP 50.



The course was created and designed by Race Director Dan Hughes of Whitmore Lake, who has spent the better part of three years scouting, adventuring and plotting in the area with hopes of making the race a reality.



Ultramarathons are said to have increased in popularity over the years and there has been a growing demand for a point-to-point, 100-mile race in Southeast Michigan. The event is being limited to 100 participants this year. Participants will have a certain amount of time to finish the race, which usually takes between and 30 and 33 hours. It will start at 10am, with a cutoff sometime in the evening June 9th. Aid stations will be set up along the route.



Some challenges of a point-to-point race are said to be providing numerous aid stations along the route as well as obtaining numerous permits from various entities, municipalities, and parks including the Brighton State Recreation area.



The Hamburg Township board earlier granted needed approvals. The majority of runners will be passing through Hamburg during the evening and overnight hours.



Runners will enter via the Lakeland trail around mile 48 and will leave the Township at some point on Hammel Road, around Mile 69. A memo notes at that point in the race, runners will be very spread out. The fastest runner may reach mile 48 as early as 6pm on June 8th and the slowest runner may get there at 1am on the 9th.



Hughes is an avid runner and told WHMI he got into longer distances 5 or 6 years ago – noting this race was actually a COVID-baby. He was training for his first 100-mile race before the pandemic hit and his race got canceled and he wanted to put his training to good use.



Hughes said some of the challenges for runners include staying awake and having energy and motivation to keep going when you’re tired and alone in the woods. Many times, he says people will have a running partner or friend who joins in and runs a portion to help keep someone in good spirits.



It’s not a super spectator-friendly sport since a lot is in the woods and on trails but there will be certain spots where runners can have crews or friends and family meet up along the course.

The event will be live-streamed.



Registration is currently open and Hughes said they’re also looking for volunteers to help out at aid stations, as well as running groups or small business sponsors.



All proceeds will be donated to the Huron River Watershed Council to help protect the area.



More information is available in the provided links.