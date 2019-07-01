Gleaners Launches 9th Annual Hunger Free Summer For Local Kids

July 1, 2019

Children are getting much needed nutrition this summer, thanks to Gleaners Community Food Banks and their Hunger Free Summer Campaign.



For the 9th year in a row, Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County has launched their “Hunger Free Summer” campaign in order to give these children and their families much needed nourishment. Director of Food Secure Livingston, Bridget Brown says there are multiple programs within the campaign that can help these families with financial circumstances.



Brown tells WHMI they are ensuring that there are produce stands where families who may have financial circumstances can pick up fresh products. She adds they’re fortunate for their sponsors to be helping them with the plan to give children six meals for every dollar donated. During the 12-week campaign – which will last through Labor Day – Citizens Bank, the Toni Wisne Sabina Foundation, General Motors, Ford and other generous sponsors will match all donations, dollar-for-dollar, made to Gleaners. Every dollar donated will provide six nutritious lunches and/or breakfasts to local kids.



70% of the 90 sites are set to serve both breakfast and lunch, which marks an increase over the previous year. More than 300,000 southeast Michigan children rely on free or reduced-price meals, 5,672 of them in Livingston County. For more information or to donate, visit the link below. (JB/JK)