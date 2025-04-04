Hundreds of National Guard Members Helping with Northern Michigan Cleanup

April 4, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Communities impacted by the recent ice storm are getting extra assistance from the Michigan National Guard.



More than 800 soldiers and airmen were activated by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Officials said most of the units are staged at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and began deploying on Thursday.



Whitmer declared a State of Emergency after ice pulled down trees, leaving thousands without power. Roads earlier in the week were impassible and the Mackinac Bridge was forced to close due to falling ice.



“Our Soldiers and Airmen live and serve in the communities that are impacted by this ice storm and we are committed to helping our neighbors overcome this historic storm,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs,” said. “We are working alongside our local and state agency partners to help clear roadways overcome by debris and supporting delivery of pallets of food to areas in need.”



Mobile chainsaw teams and engineering equipment are traveling between locations to support debris clearing operations. Teams are working to help restore power and reestablish access to emergency communications sites.



The Michigan National Guard is working with the MDNR, MSP and MDOT, along with other state and local agencies.



The following units are participating:



1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment (Lansing)



1071st Support Maintenance Company (Grayling)



1073rd Support Maintenance Company (Greenville)



1430th Engineering Company (Traverse City)



1431st Engineering Company (Calumet)



1432nd Engineering Company (Kingsford)



1434the Engineering Company (Ypsilanti)



127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base (Harrison Township)



110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base (Battle Creek)



210th Military Police Battalion (Taylor)



Residents that need assistance should contact Michigan 2-1-1. They can be reached at mi211.org or by dialing 2-1-1 or 844-975-9211.



(photo credit: Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs)