Hundreds Gather to Welcome Trump in Howell

August 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Donald Trump campaign rolled through Howell Tuesday afternoon, drawing hundreds of supporters outside the invite-only media event at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



The focus of the Republican presidential nominee's visit was crime and safety.



"Over the past four years, the Marxist Left has waged a vicious war on law enforcement in our country. They've taken away the dignity and the spirit, and the life of some of these police officers. That's why you see crime is so out of control in our country," Trump said.



"What we should be thinking about is the opposite of defunding, refunding we call it. We'll refund. But we want to help the police."



Meanwhile, hundreds of Trump supporters celebrated with music, flags, hats, signs on all four corners of Grand River Avenue and Highlander Way.



An Ingham County mother of two brought her children to catch a glimpse of Trump's motorcade.



"I want them to be able to have their own opinions and experience the love that people have for this country. I want them to be raised the right way and that they see how great this country is," she said.



WHMI News found just one non-supporter of Trump, holding a sign outlining his felony convictions.



"He's a felon who deserves to be in jail. I'm here to see the opposing voices are heard," he said.



The Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party Lavora Barnes released the following statement ahead of Trump’s campaign stop in Howell:



“It’s no accident that Donald Trump chose to campaign in Howell less than a month after failing to condemn the Neo-Nazis who marched through town shouting their support for Hitler and Trump in the same breath. His visit here to talk about safety is laughable - violent crime spiked under his watch, and he’s running on an extreme Project 2025 agenda that would defund law enforcement, abolish common-sense gun safety measures, and give Trump unchecked power. Michiganders don’t want a convicted criminal in the White House who will make our communities less safe and stoke hatred and division at every turn - that’s why they will reject Trump and his racist agenda come November.”