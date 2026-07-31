Friday Last Day Of Business For Hummus Hut In Genoa Township

July 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Friday marks the final day of business for the Hummus Hut in Genoa Township.



Owners announced the closure on social media earlier this month. The restaurant is located at 4230 E. Grand River and shares a location with Poké Fresh.



The owners posted the following on Facebook:



“After three wonderful years serving Livingston County, we have made the difficult decision to close Hummus Hut.



Our final day of business will be Friday, July 31st.



This was not an easy decision. Hummus Hut has been an incredible experience, and we are truly grateful for every customer who walked through our doors, supported us, recommended us to friends, and became part of our story.



As life changes, we’ve decided it’s time to focus on new priorities—spending more time with our families, enjoying life a little more, and pursuing other opportunities. While this chapter is coming to an end, we leave with nothing but gratitude and wonderful memories.



To everyone who has supported us over the past three years: Thank you. Your kindness, loyalty, and encouragement have meant more to us than you’ll ever know.



We would love the opportunity to serve you one last time before we close. If you’ve been meaning to stop in, now is the perfect time.



From the bottom of our hearts...



Thank you, Howell.”



Facebook photo.