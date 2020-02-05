Humidity Issues Close Pools In Huron Valley District

February 5, 2020

At least for the next few weeks, two pools in the Huron Valley School District will remain closed.



The pools, one at Milford High School and the other at Lakeland High School, are mainly for community and recreational use. They closed in mid-January due to humidity control issues. HometownLife.com quotes spokeswoman Kim Root, who said that because humidity is tough on metal, they want to know that the ceiling support systems are not a safety concern. However, the lap pools, which have different ceilings, remain open and are available to recreational swimmers during open swim hours.



The pools were constructed in 2004 after a 2001 voter-passed bond. Root said they’re hopeful that they will have more information in the next few weeks about the state of the ceiling supports and whether they’ll have to be removed. (JK)