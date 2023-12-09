Humane Society Warns of Puppy Scams Ahead of the Holidays

December 9, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



The Humane Society of the United States is joining forces with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to warn consumers of online puppy scams.



With the holidays upon us, Nessel and the Humane Society are urging consumers to be wary of puppy scams, as many people seek to purchase or adopt dogs during the festive season.



Many people enjoy gifting kittens, puppies, and other pets to loved ones during the holidays. This creates an atmosphere ripe for scammers to exploit.



Michigan residents in recent years have been tricked into paying for pets that do not exist or have adopted pets with undisclosed health or behavioral complications. And because these thieves are often outside the country or selling independently, the prospects of getting money back are extremely low.



Attorney General Nessel released a Public Service Announcement in 2020 with tips to help consumers spot and avoid puppy scams. At that time, Michigan was reported as one of the top 10 states for complaints about pet store puppies.



Nessel advises consumers to remain hyper-vigilant and use these best practices:



Make sure the person to whom you are giving the pet, wants a pet and is ready for ownership.

Research the breed and breeder.

If the breeder claims to have registered the puppy, research the pet.

Do not purchase a puppy sight-unseen.

Arrange for safe transport of the pet.

Use a credit card to make the purchase.

Retain all documents and communications from the breeder.

Consider contacting your local shelter for adoption.



Each year, consumers in the U.S. spend more than $1 billion buying puppies without realizing they may be doing business with scammers, puppy mill operators, or both.



Puppy mills are inhumane dog breeding operations that keep dogs in overcrowded and unhealthy conditions and, depending on location, many are not regulated or inspected. Breeders hide their poor conditions by meeting buyers at offsite locations or selling through pet stores or online.



Michigan consumers who believe they have been a victim of a puppy scam can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team online. That link is provided.