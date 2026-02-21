HSHV Highlights Risk To Pets When Owners Suddenly Taken Or Hospitalized

February 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An area Humane Society is highlighting risks to pets when owners are suddenly taken away or hospitalized.



The Humane Society of Huron Valley, HSHV, reminds the community of the critical role neighbors play in protecting animals after staff was alerted by a hospital social worker that a recently adopted dog had been left alone when his adopter was unexpectedly hospitalized following an encounter with federal immigration officers.



The non-profit says “Unfortunately, the worried owner was not permitted to contact HSHV himself, nor did any law enforcement agency notify HSHV. Thankfully, the dog was safely recovered by HSHV staff and is back in HSHV’s care - only because a hospital social worker thought to call HSHV”.



A release states “This story began with extraordinary love and commitment. The adopter spent weeks earning the trust of a frightened, homeless dog at the animal shelter—visiting repeatedly, leaving clothing so that the dog could become familiar with his scent, carefully preparing his home, and working closely with HSHV’s behavior team to give the adoption the best possible chance of success. But shortly after adoption, the dog was left alone - confused, terrified, and without care”.



HSHV President & CEO Tanya Hilgendorf commented “This is a heartbreaking and infuriating situation. This sweet but fearful pup finally found a safe, loving home with someone deeply committed to him—and it nearly ended in tragedy because the system doesn’t seem to ensure pets are okay when people are suddenly removed.”



Hilgendorf added “When someone is taken from their home without the ability to make a phone call or ensure dependent beings are safe, the harm doesn’t stop with that individual. We need more compassion and more common sense.”



HSHV urges residents to look out for their neighbors and their pets, and to call for help if they believe an animal may have been left behind due to a medical emergency, detention, or other crisis.



In Washtenaw County, people can call HSHV’s rescue line at (734) 661-3512 or make an anonymous report at hshv.org/report.