Hulk Hogan In Howell Thursday

October 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews





“On Yeah Brother!”



Hulk Hogan is coming to Howell this week.



People can catch Hogan at the USA 2 GO Howell location on Thursday from 3-4pm for a special meet and greet.



The first 250 adults get an autograph from Hulk Hogan. The stop is part of the former wrestler’s launch of his Real American Beer.



USA 2 GO is located at 1900 N Latson Road.