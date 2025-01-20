Search Is On For "The Ultimate Ice Cream Fan"

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hudsonville Ice Cream is kicking off 2025 with a search for its “Ultimate Ice Cream Fan”.



The company said “If you think you’re the cone-noisseur of ice cream and know the best from the rest, Hudsonville Ice Cream wants to put your taste buds to the test”.



The lucky fan will have one important job all year long: eating real ice cream and taste-testing new and improved flavors.



The Ultimate Ice Cream Fan will have special ice cream access all year long—plus the added bonus of ice cream swag and a $2,025 prize.



To enter, people need to complete a form and upload a 30-second or less video explaining why they know ice cream better than anyone and should hold the title of the Hudsonville Ultimate Ice Cream Fan.



Entries are due January 30th. A link to the form is provided.



