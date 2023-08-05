Hudson Mills Metropark Hosts Music and Moves for Kids Today

August 5, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Hudson Mills Metropark is hosting the new Music and Moves for Kids event on Saturday, August 5.



Guests are invited to an afternoon of music, dancing, a School of Rock concert, inflatable obstacle course and games, face painting, yard games, food vendors and more.



The entertainment stage will feature music and dancing by "Get Ready to Move" showcasing musicians, Jen and Jonny. Their DJ style, live vocals, and high energy choreography is geared for kids of all ages. They are scheduled to hit the stage at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.



The Ann Abor School of Rock House Band will perform at 4 p.m. This band features the very best students from local schools and becoming a member of the House Band is the highest level of achievement for a School of Rock student. Former House Band members have gone on to become touring artists, star in Broadway musicals, become finalists on talent competitions like The Voice and American Idol, or have other notable roles in the music industry.



The event is free and the general public is welcome to attend. A valid Metropark daily or annual pass is required to enter the park.



The schedule of events are as follows:



3 p.m. – Get Ready to Move (on stage)

4 p.m. – School of Rock House Band (on stage)

5 p.m. – Get Ready to Move (on stage)

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Kids Activities & Food Vendors (throughout area)



More information can be found at the provided link.